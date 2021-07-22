The Children’s Bookstore set to close after 43 years in Baltimore

After four moves and 43 years as a hub for children’s books and visits by local and nationally renowned authors, The Children’s Bookstore is closing.
The independent bookstore, now located in Hamilton-Lauraville, will permanently close its doors July 25 due to “unforeseen medical issues” regarding the store’s owner, according to a post on the business’s Instagram.
“It has been a wonderful 43 years! We want to thank all of the customers, friends, and children we’ve had the honor and privilege to serve,” the post said.
The store has laid its roots in many Baltimore neighborhoods over the years, first opening in 1979 in a rowhouse on Patapsco Street near the Cross Street Market and later moving to a location in Harborplace in 1980. The Children’s Bookstore then moved to Deepdene Road in Roland Park in 1986 before settling in to its current location in Lauraville nearly three years ago.
Jenny Williams has worked for the store for nearly two decades, watching it move between neighborhoods and persevere through the Great Recession and the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I feel really grateful that I’ve had all these years to be part of this great offering in the community,” Williams said.
Through her years, Williams has seen the likes of Rosemary Wells, J.K. Rowling and Tomie dePaola circle through the store’s doors.
“You name it, they were here,” Williams said.
The store also once boasted The Children’s Bookstore Foundation, a program that provided 150,000 free books to Baltimore City schools during its tenure. Williams said the program declined after the Great Recession hit. The store was also known for its participation in The Baltimore Book Festival.
Since the announcement of the closure, Williams said visitors have thanked the bookstore’s employees for their presence in the community, with some expressing remorse for not frequenting the store more often.
“People often do not realize how important it is to patronize your neighbors and the local businesses. When they go, that’s jobs and tax money and whole storefronts that leave. It’s not good for the community,” Williams said.
Erica Taylor, of Gardenville, a regular customer of the store, visited during its last days, saying she was disappointed to see the neighborhood bookstore disappear.
“It’s a real gem. I appreciate this store as I try to build a library for my Black daughter. I want to spend my dollars locally and in a store that reflects a wide variety of kids. It’s such a loss because this store made space for everyone. I’m sad to see it go,” Taylor said.
For Williams, the closure of The Children’s Bookstore is a loss, but she said she remains hopeful about the future of the Lauraville neighborhood and its love of books.
“Sometimes things just have a life, you know. And this is the end of this store, for now,” Williams said.
Amy Davis contributed to this report.