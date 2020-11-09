Maryland-based Chesapeake Ceramics shop acquired by national paint-and-sip company

A Maryland-based ceramics supplier that provides paint-your-own pottery services with equipment has been acquired by a national “paint-and-sip” parent company, forming a massive arts and crafts entertainment firm.
Under the deal announced Monday, Chesapeake Ceramics, based in Halethorpe, will combine with paint-your-own pottery service Color Me Mine, and Painting with a Twist, the world’s largest paint-and-sip franchise brand, forming Twist Brands LLC.
Founded nearly 40 years ago just outside of Baltimore, Chesapeake Ceramics is one of the leading ceramics suppliers in the world, Twist Brands LLC said in Monday’s news release. It operates warehouses in Halethorpe and Fresno, California, after its 2013 acquisition of Ceramics Unlimited in Roseville, California, according to its website.
It supplies unpainted clay products, canvasses, glaze, kilns, and other painting and decorating tools, and was the first U.S. supplier to source a full container of bisque ceramics from Italy in the 1990s as the industry began to grow in popularity.
The newly founded arts and craft company Twist Brands will form a conglomerate with over 400 units, according to its news release, with 300 Painting with a Twist studios in 39 states and 140 locations of Color Me Mine around the globe. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
“Twist Brands establishes a platform for sustainable growth for Painting with a Twist and Color Me Mine, both leaders in their respective categories," said Joe Lewis, CEO of Twist Brands. “With the inclusion of Chesapeake Ceramics, we are in a position to strengthen our supply chain.”
In-person entertainment providers have needed to adjust to adverse conditions created by the coronavirus pandemic as the public shifts to at-home leisure to slow the spread of COVID-19. Over the last several months, Painting with a Twist has shifted to virtual classes and started a service called Twist at Home, which provides paint kits to customers with instructions included.
In a statement, Dean Saether, Chesapeake Ceramics' general manager, said the company will continue to focus on customer service as it provides supply-chain services to Twist Brands.
Chesapeake Ceramics is the only ceramics supplier to offer officially licensed shaped characters including those from Hello Kitty, Peanuts, Marvel and Star Wars, according to the release. It also supplies products to school art programs.
The New Orleans-based Painting with a Twist first acquired rival Bottle & Bottega in 2018. Guests have painted more than 10 million paintings at its studios since the company started franchising in 2009, according to the release.