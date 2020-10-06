Maryland casino monthly revenue increases over 2019 for first time during coronavirus pandemic

For the first time since the coronavirus shut their doors for three months, casinos across Maryland produced an increase in revenue in September — more than $1.4 million — compared with last year.
According to the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Commission, Maryland’s six casinos made a combined $143,709,268 in September 2020 compared with $142,223,137 in 2019, which makes for a 1% increase.
Four of the casinos — Live! Casino & Hotel, Rocky Gap Casino, Hollywood Casino and Ocean Downs Casino — also saw an increase in their earnings compared with last year.
Casinos were closed by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on March 16 to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. The Republican governor allowed the establishments to reopen at 50% capacity June 19.
Although September’s casino revenue saw a year-over-year increase, the combined revenue dipped more than $5.8 million compared with earnings reported in August.
- MGM National Harbor in Prince George’s County made $57,483,859 in September 2020, a decrease of $232,999 from September 2019.
- Live! Casino and Hotel in Anne Arundel County made $49,152,549 in September 2020, an increase of $1,446,807 from September 2019.
- Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore City made $17,613,578 in September 2020, a decrease of $950,931 from September 2019.
- Ocean Downs Casino in Worcester County made $7,694,931 in September 2020, an increase of $225,894 from September 2019.
- Hollywood Casino in Cecil County made $6,721,406 in September 2020, an increase of $750,356 from September 2019.
- Rocky Gap Casino in Allegany County made $5,042,945 in September 2020, an increase of $247,004 from September 2019.