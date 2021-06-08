xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Maryland casinos set monthly revenue record of $172.4 million in May

Associated Press
Jun 08, 2021 3:15 AM

Maryland casinos have set a monthly revenue record for the second time in three months.

The Maryland Lottery announced Monday that the six casinos generated $172.4 million in May. The previous single-month record was set in May 2021 with $169.2 million.

Casinos contributed $73.4 million to the state in May. That’s an increase of $9.7 million compared with the $63.7 million contributed to the state in May 2019.

Maryland’s casinos were closed from March 16 to June 19 last year due to the pandemic.

Contributions to the Education Trust Fund in May were $53.3 million. That’s an increase of $5.5 million compared with May 2019. Casino revenues also support the communities where the casinos are located, Maryland’s horse racing industry, and small, minority- and women-owned businesses.

