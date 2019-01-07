CareFirst undertakes reorganization five months into new CEO's tenure

About five months after a new CEO took the helm of the state’s largest health insurer, CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, the nonprofit confirmed that it has launched a reorganization.

The company would not make Brian D. Pieninck, its president and CEO as of July, or any other executive available for an interview and would not confirm the reorganization’s effect on jobs or otherwise quantify changes.

CareFirst provided a statement only confirming there would be changes.

“We are in the process of organizing the company to better align with our mission and strategy,” the statement read. “As part of these efforts, there are select personnel changes which we cannot comment on at this time. CareFirst is committed to serving its members and fulfilling its not-for-profit mission in the communities we serve. These changes are designed to help strengthen our ability to do so.”

In comments in November, Pieninck said the insurer wanted to explore means of lowering health care costs for all state residents and expand its own reach through the Medicare and Medicaid government health programs, among other initiatives but did not mention any reorganization.

