Maryland medical marijuana growers group hires lobbyist

The Maryland Wholesale Medical Cannabis Trade Association named Annapolis lobbyist Jacquie Cohen Roth as its executive director.

The association, which goes by the acronym CANMD, represents licensed medical cannabis growers and processors in the state of Maryland, promoting the budding industry by fostering a favorable social, economic and legal climate.

Cohen Roth, an Annapolis resident, is founder and CEO of Athena Communications LLC, a public relations and government affairs firm, and CannabizMD LLC, designed to support the industry in Maryland.

She will advise CANMD’s board on public policy and public health issues and support the association’s education and resource efforts.

“Jacquie has demonstrated leadership, vision and passion for Maryland’s medical cannabis industry,” said Mackie Barch, CANMD’s board chair and managing partner and president of Culta, a Maryland based medical cannabis company with cultivation, processing and dispensary operations, in a statement. “The mission and vision of her companies align with that of CANMD — to create transparency, accountability, and consistency in the state’s medical cannabis industry. I’m confident that CANMD and its members will be well-served with Jacquie’s support and proven dedication to Maryland’s medical cannabis industry”