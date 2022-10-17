Calvin G. Butler Jr. promoted to president of BGE owner Exelon Corp.

Calvin G. Butler Jr., chief operating officer of Exelon Corp., which owns Baltimore Gas and Electric Co., has been promoted to an expanded role that includes serving as the energy giant’s president. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun)

Calvin G. Butler Jr., chief operating officer of Exelon Corp., which owns Baltimore Gas and Electric Co., has been promoted to an expanded role that includes serving as the energy giant’s president.

Chicago-based Exelon announced the promotion Monday. Chris Crane, who has been Exelon’s president and CEO, will continue as CEO. Jeanne Jones, Exelon’s senior vice president of corporate finance, has been named executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Advertisement

With Baltimore headquarters in Harbor Point, Exelon serves more than 10 million customers in five states and Washington, D.C., at six regulated utilities. Besides BGE, they include Delmarva Power, Pepco, Atlantic City Electric, ComEd and PECO.

Butler, who previously served as a senior executive vice president as well as COO, joined Exelon in 2008 and has held senior leadership positions at Exelon, ComEd and BGE. He has been instrumental in the growth of the 18,000-employee Exelon during his 14 years in senior leadership, Crane said.

Advertisement

Outside of Exelon, Butler serves as chair of the Greater Baltimore Committee, a business advocacy group that merged earlier this year with the Economic Alliance of Greater Baltimore. Butler was named to that role in October 2020.

Crane said the energy industry finds itself at a pivotal time, with companies needing not only to invest in grid reliability and security but to expand access for renewable energy, which includes electrification in the transportation sector.

In February, Exelon split its utilities and power generation businesses, and Constellation Energy formed as a Baltimore-based, stand-alone public company. Constellation operates power plants and supplies power and natural gas in the competitive retail and wholesale markets.

“Throughout Exelon’s evolution as a company, we have matched our goals with highly skilled leadership teams to achieve outstanding results,” Crane said in an announcement.

As president of Exelon, Butler will continue to lead operations serving Exelon’s electric and natural gas customers while also overseeing corporate functions such as information technology, supply, facilities, security and communications and corporate relations.

“We greatly value our role as a partner with the communities and customers we serve to lead the transformation of the grid to meet our shared climate and economic development goals,” Butler said in Monday’s announcement.

Jones is succeeding Joseph Nigro as Exelon’s chief financial officer. A former CFO of ComEd, she joined Exelon in 2007. Nigro, who oversaw financial activities for Exelon as its CFO since 2018, as well as the spin-off of Constellation, will serve as senior advisor to the CEO through March 31.