Calvin Butler will head Chicago-based Exelon, owner of BGE, under accelerated succession plan

Calvin G. Butler Jr. is shown in this file photo when he became the CEO of BGE in 2014. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun)

Calvin G. Butler Jr., promoted last month to president of Exelon Corp., which owns Baltimore Gas and Electric Co., will head the Chicago-based energy giant as its CEO starting at year’s end under an accelerated succession plan announced late Wednesday.

Butler, who had served as chief operating officer of Exelon from its Baltimore headquarters, was promoted Oct. 17 to an expanded role that included president.

Exelon CEO Chris Crane announced Wednesday that he will retire and also step down from the company’s board of directors on Dec. 30 because of health issues.

Exelon’s board elected Butler to serve as president and CEO starting Dec. 31. Butler also will join Exelon’s board.

Crane, the CEO since 2012, said he accelerated his retirement plans after learning in recent days that he will require treatment for significant spinal and hip issues. He said he will work with Butler through the end of the year on the transition. The company said Crane has worked to make Exelon an industry leader in improving the reliability and resilience of the grid and in combatting climate change through clean energy generation.

With its Baltimore headquarters in Harbor Point, Exelon serves more than 10 million customers in five states and Washington, D.C., at six regulated utilities. Besides BGE, they include Delmarva Power on the Eastern Shore, Pepco in Washington, D.C. and its Maryland suburbs, Atlantic City Electric in New Jersey, ComEd in Chicago and PECO in Philadelphia.

Butler joined Exelon in 2008 and has held senior leadership positions at Exelon, ComEd and BGE. He has been instrumental in the growth of the 18,000-employee Exelon during his 14 years in senior leadership, Crane has said.

“Leading Exelon is a privilege and responsibility that I take very seriously,” Butler said in the announcement. “Chris is a tremendous leader, mentor and friend. As our world has been undergoing significant change, so too has the energy industry, and Chris has been at the forefront of that evolution.”

Butler will join a small cadre of Fortune 500 CEOs who are Black. Fortune magazine reported in May that only six Fortune 500 companies were led by Black individuals, including the CEOs of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Liberty Interactive, Lowe’s and TIAA.

“The work we do is absolutely vital for the people we serve and the future of our planet,” Crane said in the announcement. “I truly regret that health challenges are requiring me to step away, but I have great faith in Calvin and his leadership abilities, as well as the rest of the team.”

Butler has more than 28 years of leadership experience in the utilities industry and in regulatory, legislative and public affairs. He became CEO of BGE in March 2014.

Butler serves as chair of each Exelon operating company board — BGE, ComEd, PECO and PHI.

Crane joined Exelon, which was then ComEd, in 1998 and was named chief nuclear officer in 2004, before taking over responsibility for Exelon’s fossil, hydro and renewables facilities as well in 2007.

He oversaw a range of generation and business development initiatives, including new nuclear development, nuclear operating services and development of the nation’s largest urban solar project. Crane became president of Exelon Generation in 2008.

Since becoming CEO in 2012, Crane completed mergers with Constellation Energy that year and with Pepco Holdings in 2016 to create the nation’s largest energy company by customer count. Exelon’s utilities serve more than 10 million customers today.

“From building the world’s leading nuclear operating fleet and advocating for the nuclear facilities that provide a significant portion of the nation’s clean energy to building the leading pure transmission and distribution company that Exelon is today, Chris’ focus has been on ensuring a cleaner and brighter future for our customers and communities,” said John F. Young, chair of the Exelon board, in Wednesday’s announcement.