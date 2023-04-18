Southwest flights delayed at BWI — again

More than 100 Southwest Airlines flights at BWI Marshall Airport were delayed Tuesday morning after the company asked the Federal Aviation Administration for a nationwide pause on departures.

According to airline tracking site FlightAware, 125 Southwest flights had been delayed coming in and out of BWI as of 10:50 a.m. Nationally, more than 1,200 Southwest flights were delayed.

The FAA said in a tweet that “Southwest Airlines requested the FAA pause the airline’s departures.”

No reason was given and the FAA referred questions to Southwest.

Neither the Dallas-based airline nor the Maryland Aviation Administration immediately responded to requests for comment.

Southwest came under fire in late December, when day after day of repeated cancellations left travelers stranded at airports across the country. The U.S. Department of Transportation called the rate of cancellations “disproportionate and unacceptable” and pledged to investigate the issue.