Restrooms at BWI Marshall Airport will get multimillion dollar facelift

The outdated restrooms on some of BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport’s busiest concourses will get a nearly $55 million facelift under a state contract approved Wednesday.
The three-member Maryland Board of Public Works unanimously approved a $54.9 million contract to upgrade and expand six sets of restrooms on the airport’s B, C and D concourses. Members of the board include Gov. Larry Hogan, Comptroller Peter Franchot and Treasurer Nancy Kopp.
“Clean, convenient restrooms are among our top priorities in offering an excellent passenger experience,” said Ricky Smith, BWI’s executive director, in an announcement Wednesday.
The contract covers a first phase of a program to improve restroom facilities throughout the terminal, many of which were designed to accommodate 30% fewer passengers than the current demand.
Officials said passenger traffic remains below 2019 levels, but Baltimore/Washington International remains the busiest in the region.
BWI’s recent Concourse A extension project included new, modern restrooms that will serve as the design standard for those being renovated. Upgrades include full height stalls, space for stowing roller bags, solid surface materials that are easy to clean and sanitize and improved ventilation.