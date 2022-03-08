Avelo Airlines will launch service to Connecticut at BWI this spring

Avelo Airlines will start service at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport this spring, operating five weekly round-trip flights between Baltimore and New Haven, Connecticut.
Flights from BWI to Tweed-New Haven Airport, the airline’s East Coast base, will start May 26, BWI announced Tuesday. A sixth day of service will be added in mid-June.
Avelo is the third new airline scheduled to launch service at BWI this year. PLAY will add international service to Reykjavik, Iceland on April 20. And Icelandair will introduce new service to Reykjavik on May 13.
Avelo, a new low-fare carrier that began operations last year, currently serves 18 U.S. destinations. The airline will use Boeing Next-Generation 737-700 aircraft on the new route.
The airline is promoting the BWI service as an affordable, convenient option to travel to southern Connecticut and the New York metropolitan region. Introductory one-way fares between BWI and New Haven start at $49 and must be booked by March 22. Passengers can pay for options such as priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags and pets on board.
“We look forward to welcoming the National Capital region to our expanding network of popular destinations,” Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said in an announcement Tuesday.
State officials said they expect the new service to help boost tourism and business travel to Maryland.
“Avelo is a growing airline and these new flights at BWI Marshall Airport demonstrate that our state and region remain very attractive for airline service,” Gov. Larry Hogan said in an announcement.