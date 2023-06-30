Burlington to open store at Baltimore’s Inner Harbor

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The discount retailer Burlington Stores is opening a location at Lockwood Place, a shopping mall along Pratt Street in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor.

Burlington will lease more than 34,000 square feet of street-level space in the complex and plans to hire about 65 people for full- and part-time jobs, the real estate firm David S. Brown Enterprises said in a news release. This will be Burlington Stores’s 23rd location in Maryland, the release said, and the new store will join Marshalls and several restaurants already located at Lockwood Place.

Advertisement

“The addition of Burlington to the Central Business District is another strong reminder of the revitalization of downtown Baltimore,” said City Councilman Eric Costello, a Democrat who represents the area, in a statement.

Deputy Mayor Justin Williams said in a statement that the store’s opening “perfectly aligns with the City and State’s ongoing efforts to revitalize and re-imagine Downtown.”

Advertisement

The release did not include a timeline for when the Burlington location will open.

Retail space in downtown Baltimore has struggled in recent years with vacancies and turnover. The city and state have committed millions of dollars to a revitalization of the Inner Harbor, led in part by developer David Bramble and his MCB Real Estate firm. MCB recently finalized a deal to buy Harborplace, the mostly vacant twin pavilions that drew millions of tourists and shoppers when it opened in 1980.