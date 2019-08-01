Brown Advisory expands footprint at Bond Street Wharf in Baltimore’s Fells Point

“With Bond Street Wharf, a premier pier building strategically situated in a highly-amenitized, mixed-use location with sweeping views of the Inner Harbor, it comes as no surprise that three of Baltimore’s most prominent organizations chose to renew their respective commitments to Harbor East, and more importantly, the City of Baltimore,” said Brian Wyatt, director at Cushman & Wakefield, in a statement. Wyatt represented Harbor East Management in the leasing effort.