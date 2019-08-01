Brown Advisory expands footprint at Bond Street Wharf in Baltimore’s Fells Point

Brown Advisory increased its footprint at Bond Street Wharf in Fells Point by two-thirds to 125,000 square feet, the building’s owner said Thursday.
The Baltimore-based investment advisory added 50,000 square feet to its space in the redeveloped waterfront warehouse as it renewed its lease, Harbor East Management Group said.
Harbor East Management also said WillScot, the modular and mobile building company, renewed its lease on its 31,000-square-foot headquarters there as did The Johns Hopkins Health System Corp. for its 38,000-square-foot office.
Brown Advisory was one of the first tenants in the six-story brick warehouse, initially leasing 21,000 square feet in what became a 207,000-square-foot office building in 2002.
“With Bond Street Wharf, a premier pier building strategically situated in a highly-amenitized, mixed-use location with sweeping views of the Inner Harbor, it comes as no surprise that three of Baltimore’s most prominent organizations chose to renew their respective commitments to Harbor East, and more importantly, the City of Baltimore,” said Brian Wyatt, director at Cushman & Wakefield, in a statement. Wyatt represented Harbor East Management in the leasing effort.