Brooks Brothers closes in Baltimore’s Harbor East

Brooks Brothers closed its store in Harbor East this week after nearly five years in the upscale Southeast Baltimore neighborhood.
The 5,400-square-foot, high-end clothing store at 809 Aliceanna St. shuttered Wednesday, following the 203-year-old company’s bankruptcy filing this summer, according to Harbor East Management, the store’s landlord. The location no longer appears on the Brooks Brothers website.
“We are sad to see Brooks Brothers close its Harbor East location,” said Megan McCloskey, a Harbor East Management spokeswoman. “When we saw the news that Brooks Brothers had filed for bankruptcy last summer, we were hopeful that our location would be selected to continue operating.”
Brooks Brothers did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.
While the company has other locations in Chevy Chase, Clarksburg, Queenstown and National Harbor, the closure leaves one less place to buy a suit in Baltimore, after the Jos. A. Bank store in the Inner Harbor shuttered last year.
Harbor East, which has also lost popular restaurants James Joyce Irish Pub and Roy’s in Baltimore during the pandemic, plans to pursue a new tenant for the Brooks Brothers space that fits the high-end vibe of the restaurant, shopping and hotel area.
“While we will miss having their noted brand within the Harbor East retail portfolio, we look forward to taking this opportunity to engage with retailers at the national and local level and to continuing to provide an upscale, vibrant and experiential shopping environment in Baltimore,” McCloskey said.