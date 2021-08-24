Baltimore’s Downtown Partnership puts leases and cash into five Black-owned businesses in diversity effort

Last winter, the Downtown Partnership launched an initiative to pair Black-owned businesses with vacant storefronts and $50,000. On July 12 the Black-Owned and Occupied Storefront Tenancy program, nicknamed BOOST, announced the first five businesses that will open brick-and-mortar locations this fall.
Shelonda Stokes, president of the Downtown Partnership, noticed the storefront vacancies and the lack of minority-owned businesses downtown. “The question became how could we be more intentional about making our downtown look like our city?” she said.
The goal of the program is to level the playing field for Baltimore’s Black-owned businesses while providing access to resources that will help them grow. All five have leases below current market rates, up to $50,000 in grants for renovations and other expenses as well as financial, legal and marketing training.
Thirty businesses applied and the five listed below made it through three rounds of interviews and a panel of judges from Baltimore businesses, including a representative from Fearless, a Baltimore Black-owned software company and BOOST’s presenting sponsor.
NKVSKIN
This natural skin care company is owned by aesthetician Nikia Vaughan. In the fall, NKVSKIN (pronounced EN-kay-vee-skin) will have retail space and a spa providing services such as facials, waxing and men’s grooming.
What began as a second stream of income to provide resources for her daughter who has sickle cell anemia quickly became a full-time business when Vaughan’s online store sold out of facial oils in 48 hours.
Vaughan appreciates BOOST’s training program. “I was running an online business, but in my 44 years on this earth I had no business knowledge,” Vaughan said. “I was never taught financial literacy and in the African American community, we really don’t have financial literacy growing up.”
Codetta Bake Shop
For co-owners Sumayyah Bilal and Christopher Burgess, Codetta Bake Shop was a side hustle that turned into a main hustle. Soon, the bakery will start serving breakfast, lunch and brunch.
Bilal, a music teacher by trade, considers baking a second passion and was known for her cheesecake. She began baking during the pandemic out of boredom and, with the help of Burgess, began to sell goodies on their Instagram page.
“Outside of the harbor, the downtown area isn’t really a place where people go to hang out. It’s not really a community hub, but I think that all of our businesses are community hubs. Our businesses will make downtown a destination instead of just a place to just pass through,” Bilal said.
Genius Guice Studios
Bryan Robinson, owner of art and fashion brand The Black Genius Art Show, will open a gallery space called Genius Guice Studios.
Robinson’s motto — “Create Everyday” — is fitting as he has created hundreds of original illustrations inspired by growing up in Baltimore. Robinson works as an educator, but this fall Genius Guice Studios will open with studio space and shop, selling The Black Genius Art Show apparel.
Robinson, a former filmmaker, found success showing his art around Baltimore City.
“I know how when you come to a city you’re attracted to the tourist spots but to get to know a place you have to go to the neighborhoods that people don’t even know are there. Those alleys and corridors are where so much of the richness of Baltimore is,” Robinson said. “I’m going to show [tourists] what it’s like to explore and see what’s around the corner.”
Media Rhythm Institute
Media Rhythm Institute is a cafe and studio owned by Deverick Murray, Jimmie Thomas and Tiffany Welch.
MRI began as a traveling music education program in 2017, but when they open their doors they will teach art and the business behind it. “We are teaching people how to put in those 10,000 hours from a young age and the young adults will have help with professionalism, with legalese, with the business side of things,” Thomas said.
Elite Secrets Bridal
Owned by LaTonya Turnage, this bridal boutique founded in 2015 was the only one of the five businesses that already had a physical location. Her first storefront is in the Mount Vernon neighborhood, but Turnage’s second location will focus on showcasing local designers.
“Our main goal for the new location is to help the bride create a dream dress that she loves and took part in creating,” Turnage said. “We will be able to bring in other small design businesses that may struggle to get their designs in front of brides.”
Latest Business
All the BOOST businesses are in lease negotiations, are finalizing hires and aim to open this fall. Downtown Partnership is already planning for the second group of businesses. “It doesn’t end until it’s not needed anymore,” Stokes said. “Our hope is that by the end of the year or beginning of next year we have a second cohort. As we continue to build they will stay connected.”