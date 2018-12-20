Bank of America, Plank Foundation give to Baltimore community improvement efforts

Bank of America and the Plank Family Foundation separately announced donations Thursday to community organizations in Baltimore.

Bank of America donated $500,000 to Bon Secours Baltimore Health System and Kaiser Permanente’s Future Baltimore initiative, a neighborhood revitalization plan designed to advance health equity and economic opportunity in the West Baltimore neighborhoods of Boyd Booth, Fayette Street Outreach and Franklin Square.

Future Baltimore will use the funding to renovate the abandoned Payson Street Library into an 18,820-square-foot community resource center that will serve 3,000 children and adults annually.

“Bank of America’s gift will allow Future Baltimore to reach more community members with access to programs and services, resources and support,” Bon Secours CEO Dr. Samuel Ross said in a statement.

“The Future Baltimore renovation project is truly a collaborative effort to improve education and economic prosperity in our community,” said Sabina Kelly, Bank of America’s Greater Maryland market president.

Bank of America is the Baltimore region’s largest bank with 78 branches and $21 billion in deposits, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

Meanwhile, the Plank Family Foundation, the charitable organization of Under Armour founder and CEO Kevin A. Plank, gave $100,000 to Turnaround Tuesday to support its workforce development programming in the city.

Turnaround Tuesday gathers Baltimore residents every Tuesday at two sites to prepare returning, unemployed and underemployed citizens to reenter the workforce.



“This investment is part of the Plank Family Foundation’s commitment to investing in workforce development programming that delivers actual jobs, in addition to job training,” said Tom Geddes, CEO of Plank Industries, Plank’s personal business. “In our two-year history getting to know the Turnaround Tuesday team, we’ve witnessed firsthand how the program has transformed the lives of both participants and employers.”



Turnaround Tuesday aims to leverage the Plank donation to apply for national funding to help it meet its goal of placing nearly 1,400 Baltimoreans in living-wage jobs over the next five years, doubling the program’s current capacity.

