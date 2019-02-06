Black Engineer of the Year conference will return to Baltimore after leaving city in 2010

A convention of more than 10,000 science and technology employers and students that left Baltimore nearly a decade ago will return in 2024 and 2025.

The Black Engineer of the Year Award Science, Technology, Engineering and Math conference will be held in February of those years at the Baltimore Convention Center, Visit Baltimore said. The event was held in Baltimore from 1987 to 2010, when it left for Washington. The group also has met in Philadelphia.

The conference, run by Baltimore-based media company Career Communications Group Inc., is expected to generate more than $3 million in economic impact in each year and more than 4,600 total nights booked in hotel rooms, the city’s tourism and convention bureau said.

“Baltimore is a city known for its African-American heritage and top-tier institutions that mold the minds of black students studying science, technology, engineering and math,” said Tyrone D. Taborn, Career Communications’ CEO and chief content officer and conference chairman. “It’s also an affordable, walkable location with a beautiful waterfront, so it makes complete sense for our attendees.”

Last month, the city announced that the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association, a conference made up of smaller historically black colleges and universities, will move its popular men’s and women’s basketball tournaments to Baltimore for three years starting in 2021.

The two convention wins for the city show Baltimore’s commitment to booking diversity business, said Al Hutchinson, Visit Baltimore’s president and CEO.

“This conference provides a fantastic opportunity for us to showcase Charm City to a diverse group of more than 10,000 STEM students and professionals from across the country,” Hutchinson said.

The three-day conference is designed to link employers and students through seminars and workshops that focus on STEM career paths. The event also recognize minorities in the fields of math, science, engineering and information technology.

“This conference goes far beyond the economic impact and reaches our communities,,” giving area middle school, high school and college students exposure too STEM careers, Baltimore Mayor Catherine E. Pugh, said in a statement.

The conference is hosted by The Council of Engineering Deans of the Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Lockheed Martin.

