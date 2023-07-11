Plaintiffs in BGE gas regulator lawsuit call on Baltimore preservation commission to intervene

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore residents who object to Baltimore Gas & Electric Co.’s external gas pressure regulators outside their historic homes are urging a city preservation commission to suspend the utility’s installations while a court restraining order is in place.

A coalition led by plaintiffs in a class action lawsuit on Tuesday called on the city’s Commission for Historical and Architectural Preservation to intervene in a utility upgrade that includes replacing gas pressure regulators inside homes with equipment outside homes. The residents want CHAP to prohibit regulators outside 100-year-old or older homes without approval by the commission and homeowners, suspend the installations and place a moratorium on outdoor regulators in historic districts, said Thiru Vignarajah, the plaintiffs’ attorney.

Advertisement

Members of communities including Fells Point, Federal Hill and West Baltimore, filed the lawsuit June 23 objecting to an upgrade that has forced residents to accept equipment they say is obtrusive and unsafe, or risk losing gas service. A Baltimore judge ordered a halt to installations without consent until Sept. 5.

The commission was scheduled Tuesday to get an update on the BGE regulator issue. A commission representative could not be reached.

Advertisement

BGE has said it is relocating regulators for safety, a process that’s been reviewed and approved by the Maryland Public Service Commission, which regulates the state’s utilities, and granted a permit by the city.

Vignarajah said BGE submitted an application last week for “authorization to proceed” with the gas pressure upgrades in Fells Point, according to emails BGE sent CHAP and shared by a community member. He urged CHAP to stop “irreparable damage to homes in historic districts.”

He said CHAP, which approved BGE’s work on Federal Hill homes in April 2022 and last held a hearing in early 2022, and has not commented publicly on the regulators.