BGE rates will hold steady next year, increase in 2022, 2023

Baltimore Gas & Electric Co. will keep utility rates steady in 2021 to mitigate the severe economic impact caused by the coronavirus pandemic, which has led to surging unemployment insurance claims and a rent and eviction crisis in Maryland and across the country.
The Maryland Public Service Commission has approved parts of BGE’s three-year rate proposed in May, which outlined keeping the so-called delivery rates unchanged for two years and then increasing them by more than 8% in 2023. But the commission instead opted to ratify a one-year hold on delivery rates to prevent the larger increase in 2023, meaning customers may see upticks to their gas and electric bills as soon as 2022.
Delivery rates are one part of the utility’s bill, covering the distribution of electricity and natural gas; the other part is the supply rate, covering the cost of the energy.
“In order to mitigate the potentially severe economic impacts of approving a rate increase during an unprecedented pandemic, the Commission approved BGE’s plan to accelerate the use of certain tax credits to avoid any increase to customer bills for the first year of BGE’s multi-year rate plan,” said Jason M. Stanek, chairman of the Public Service Commission. “However, the Commission elected not to exhaust those credits to prevent an increase in 2022, because doing so would have led to a larger rate increase in 2023 and beyond.”
The federal tax credits, due to be returned to customers over a 30-year period, will largely be exhausted by 2023.
The utility provider’s revenue will increase starting next year so it can invest in in its electric grid and natural gas system. The Baltimore-based subsidiary of energy giant Exelon has been spending hundreds of millions of dollars each year to strengthen its electricity infrastructure and update aged natural gas lines throughout the Baltimore region.
BGE’s authorized revenue increase for 2021 will be $59.3 million for electric and $53.2 million for gas; $39.2 million for electric and $8.9 million for gas in 2022; and $41.4 million for electric and $11.8 million for gas in 2023.
Customers will not have to pay more out of pocket in 2021, the commission said late Thursday in a news release. But to provide more transparency into the revenue growth, BGE will add line item on customer bills and label it “BGE Federal Tax Credit,” per the commission’s decision.
Latest Business
BGE’s rate increase will take effect beginning on Jan. 1, 2021. The company’s tax credits will negate any increase in customer bills in 2021. Beginning in 2022, customers may see an increase in their bills, though it is subject to potential offsetting adjustments that will be reviewed by the commission.