Public Service Commission rules in favor of homeowners in gas regulator controversy

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A monthslong campaign by homeowners to stop Baltimore Gas and Electric Co.’s controversial practice of installing gas regulators on the facades of city homes has been resolved in residents’ favor.

The Maryland Public Service Commission, the agency that oversees utilities, issued an order Tuesday morning that allows residential gas customers to choose whether a gas pressure regulator is installed inside or outside the home, except under certain circumstances.

Advertisement

“The commission prefers regulators be installed outside of dwellings but finds that both indoor and outdoor installations are generally permitted by state and federal law if proper engineering standards are followed and determines that both indoor and outdoor installations are generally safe,” the order said.

In addition, utilities will no longer be permitted to cut off gas service or threaten to discontinue service because a customer declines an exterior regulator, unless outdoor installation is required by state or federal law, the order says.

Advertisement

The commission noted in its order that BGE customers had filed numerous complaints with its consumer affairs division and joined a court petition in June about the utility’s work to install regulators as part of a larger initiative to upgrade its low pressure gas system to high pressure. After BGE began defaulting to external installations in 2021, residents began pushing back, citing safety and aesthetic concerns.

BGE said in a filing Tuesday that the company worked with the customer group to reach the proposal approved by the PSC.

Homeowners who filed a class action lawsuit against BGE had asked the commission to take steps to address its top priorities. Those steps include barring utilities from denying or terminating gas service because a homeowner declines an exterior regulator and leaving the choice of interior or exterior installation up to homeowners.

The Evening Sun Daily Get your evening news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Plaintiffs also asked the PSC to clarify that no provision of the previously approved gas service tariff can be used as a justification or basis for cutting off gas service as residents have been told. They argued that exterior locations may be preferred or recommended by BGE, but is not required by any federal, state, or local law or regulation.

Residents had argued that hundreds of BGE customers had been given a choice of whether regulators would be installed inside or outside the home and that BGE has said both types are safe. Homeowners should have that choice, they had argued, as long as the practice conforms with state law and federal regulations.

The city’s Commission on Historical and Architectural Preservation recently voted to disallow exterior gas regulator installations in historic districts in the city, unless required by law or requested by a homeowner.

Thiru Vignarajah, the plaintiffs attorney in the class action case, had shown the commission data highlighting the frequency of accidents involving external regulators in which people were injured, hospitalized or killed. In many cases, vehicles hit external equipment, causing a fire or explosion, while intentional damage or tampering caused most of the incidents involving equipment installed indoors.

BGE is adding the regulators as part of a project to replace aging natural gas pipes and equipment throughout the Baltimore region. The utility has said its work is being done for safety and reliability reasons and that outdoor regulators are needed to maintain a safe level of pressure between the gas system and customer homes and appliances.

Advertisement

A hearing was scheduled Tuesday morning in Baltimore Circuit Court on the plaintiff’s lawsuit against BGE.

This story will be updated.