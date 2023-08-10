Public Service Commission orders BGE to remove ‘electrification’ plan from rate increase proposal

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Maryland’s utility regulator has ordered Baltimore Gas and Electric Co. to remove a controversial electrification plan from its proposal to raise customers’ gas and electric delivery rates.

A proposed BGE rate hike, under review by the Public Service Commission, would allow the utility to invest not only in improving the electric grid and natural gas system but also in electrification programs to promote electric vehicle use and building efficiency, BGE has said. Those programs would include new incentives such as electrification rebates for home and water heating.

But in an order Tuesday, the commission sided with the Office of People’s Counsel, which represents Maryland utility ratepayers and which had objected to BGE including electrification in its rate case.

The commission found that BGE’s plan might conflict with a pending Maryland Department of the Environment plan to reduce statewide greenhouse gas emissions. That agency is expected to file a plan by the end of the year as part of the state’s Climate Solutions Now Act of 2022

“The commission agrees with OPC that approval of BGE’s plan, which conditions certain rebates for electric equipment on the agreement by customers to retain their gas furnaces, could contradict the recommendations” of the state’s energy department, the commission said in its order.

The commission added that the “sheer scale” of BGE’s electrification plan, which would cost about $400 million for 2024 through 2026, including borrowing costs, could easily eclipse other, potentially more cost-effective, greenhouse gas reduction programs the commission hasn’t considered yet. The board also agreed with the Office of People’s Counsel that policy decisions directing electrification should not be part of the utility’s multi-year rate plan.

BGE has the option of filing an amended electrification plan with the commission separately from the rate case, the order said, but should wait to file such a plan until after state agencies file their own climate goal plans at the end of the year.

The utility expects to file its plan at a later date, a BGE spokesperson said Thursday.

BGE had “developed and filed the electrification program recognizing that Maryland has established the most aggressive climate goals of any state, and that time is of the essence in moving forward with new solutions that will help us advance in meeting the state’s greenhouse gas reduction targets,” said Talon J. Sachs, the spokesperson. “BGE looks forward to partnering with the state and supporting our customers in that endeavor.”

BGE had included electrification in a February proposal to the commission asking to raise rates in each of the next three years for what the utility charges customers for delivery of both gas and electricity. The proposal would boost the delivery portion of the average residential customer’s monthly bill by about $31 after three years, BGE said.

The People’s Counsel filed a motion with the commission in June opposing the inclusion of electrification, saying it would allow BGE to profit off rebates it offers to customers who buy new electric appliances.

“Electrifying our appliances is the lowest cost path for Maryland’s residential customers to meet the state’s climate policy goals,” People’s Counsel David S. Lapp said in a statement Thursday. “But it is important that the State — not its private utilities — decide the policy path for electrifying and do so in a setting that permits adequate fact-finding, analysis and evaluation.”

BGE opposed the request to strike the plan, arguing that it should be allowed to recover its costs through the rate case and that its plan would support the state’s aggressive greenhouse gas reduction goals. The utility argued the state’s Climate Solutions Now Act calls for emissions reductions for buildings and for utilities to take action to help achieve the goals.

Lapp’s office countered that BGE’s proposal involved policy decisions that should not be made while the state is developing a plan to implement the climate solutions act. The office objected to what it views as BGE expanding from delivering gas and electricity into financing customer-owned appliances, similar to a bank. Low-income customers, who don’t benefit from rebate programs as much as higher-income customers, would be hit especially hard with higher costs, the office said.

The commission’s staff and the state energy department supported the People’s Counsel request.