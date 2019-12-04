Baltimore Gas and Electric Co. has named Carim Khouzami as CEO to replace Calvin G. Butler Jr., who is moving on to oversee all six of the utilities owned by BGE’s Chicago-based parent Exelon Corp.
Khouzami has worked in various roles over the past 14 years as an executive at BGE, its former parent company Constellation and most recently at Exelon Utilities, a division of the company that also includes gas and electricity providers in the Chicago, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., regions. He is a Baltimore resident.
A new leader was in order because Exelon simultaneously announced Wednesday that it is permanently promoting Butler to be CEO of Exelon Utilities, a role in which he has been serving on an interim basis since October. Butler will remain a Baltimore resident and work out of Exelon’s Washington offices, the company said.
Exelon CEO Chris Crane praised Khouzami for his experience across many areas of the utility business.
“He has led safety, operational, financial and customer-focused initiatives that are contributing to Exelon’s utilities setting new industry standards for exceptional performance," Crane said in a statement.
And he said Butler has overseen “significant advancements in customer service and electric reliability” at BGE, "resulting in record customer satisfaction and solid financial results.
“His strong track record will be invaluable as we further our commitment to provide clean, affordable and reliable energy in the communities we serve," Crane said.
BGE serves about 1.25 million business and residential electric customers and 650,000 gas customers across Central Maryland. Exelon merged with BGE’s then-owner Constellation in 2012, and, in 2016, acquired Washington-area utility Pepco and its subsidiary Delmarva Power, which serves the Eastern Shore.
The other Exelon Utilities subsidiaries are Atlantic City Electric, ComEd in the Chicago area and PECO in the Philadelphia area. The company says it has 10 million customers across Maryland, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois and New Jersey.
Khouzami has served as chief operating officer and chief financial officer for Exelon Utilities, and he also was tapped to lead the integration of Pepco into the company after its acquisition. He worked as BGE’s chief financial officer during the Exelon/Constellation merger.
He previously worked in investment banking and financial analysis for Bear Stearns and Bank of America.
He serves on boards for Port Discovery Children’s Museum and the Roland Park Baseball League.