North Baltimore’s Belvedere Square sold by developer War Horse Cities to Bethesda firm

Belvedere Square, the North Baltimore dining and shopping destination, has been sold to a Bethesda firm, the commercial real estate firm KLNB announced Monday.

The market and shopping center at the southeast corner of York Road and Northern Parkway is made up of four buildings totaling more than 100,000 square feet along both sides of East Belvedere Avenue. Belvedere Square currently has 35 tenants, including kiosks and a food hall, KLNB said in a news release.

The buyer is The Premier Group is a Bethesda-based real estate investment firm; the seller is War Horse Cities, a Baltimore-based firm owned by Scott Plank, a former Under Armour executive and brother of founder and CEO Kevin Plank.

KLNB, which operates four offices in the Washington, D.C.-Baltimore area, brokered the deal.

War Horse Cities, which bought the property in 2012, initially tried to sell Belvedere Square in April 2019. Around that time, a couple of popular tenants left and nearby residents grew concerned over what is considered an anchor of the North Baltimore community.

The market has been owned by the same limited liability company, or LLC, since 2002, and it’s unclear from public records how much War Horse Cities spent purchasing the property. Property records do not show this latest sale and no sales price was announced, but the market has undergone millions of dollars in renovation in the recent past.

The state values the property at $9.9 million for tax purposes.

The market opened originally as a Hochschild Kohn’s department store in 1948, but was purchased by developer James Ward III and closed in 1983 after he announced plans to redevelop it as a shopping and dining destination named “Belvedere Square.”

It reopened in 1986 with a slew of new tenants, including Pier One, Utz potato chips and Berger’s bakery.

In early 2000, a team of four developers launched a $14 million overhaul of the market. The city and state contributed $4 million. A revitalized market opened in April 2003, with a bakery, a gourmet-to-go stall, produce, coffee, a seafood stand, sushi and an upscale florist.

It is currently home to Atwater’s, Grand Cru, Neopol Savory Smokery and other dining, shopping, and health and fitness tenants.