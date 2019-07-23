Concern grows about Belvedere Square’s future as neighborhood anchor

“Having lived in the neighborhood 25 years now, when I moved in, the market was empty and dead and when it came back to life, it was such a lovely place, very inviting and a nice place to get people together to meet," said Tsetsis, a Homeland resident who often goes to the Lynne Brick’s gym at Belverdere then meets friends at the market. “It was more of a market per se than a food hall.”