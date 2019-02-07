Regional banks BB&T, SunTrust join to create nation's 6th largest bank, 3rd largest in Baltimore

Southern regional banks BB&T and SunTrust — both of which have significant Baltimore presences — are combining in an all-stock deal to create a new bank valued at about $66 billion.

The banks said Thursday morning that the combined company will be the sixth-largest U.S. bank based on assets and deposits. It will have approximately $442 billion in assets, $301 billion in loans and $324 billion in deposits serving more than 10 million households.

BB&T and SunTrust are the fifth and sixth largest banks serving the Baltimore region, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Their combination will push them up to third $8.3 billion in deposits, leapfrogging PNC and Wells Fargo, but still behind Bank of America and M&T.

Regional banks can be a bellwether for local economies and the willingness to pursue a deal of this size can be taken as a signal of optimism. The U.S. economy was sizzling in the last year. The Commerce Department estimated last month that the economy, as measured by the gross domestic product, grew at a brisk 3.4 percent annual percent rate in the July-September quarter

“It's an extraordinarily attractive financial proposition that provides the scale needed to compete and win in the rapidly evolving world of financial services,” BB&T Chairman and CEO Kelly King said in a prepared statement.

The combined company will be based in Charlotte, North Carolina, its board and management evenly split between BB&T Corp. and SunTrust Banks Inc. A new name will be chosen before the deal closes in the fourth quarter.

The combined company will keep a community banking center in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, where BB&T is based. It will keep a wholesale banking center in Atlanta, where SunTrust has its headquarters.

SunTrust shareholders will receive 1.295 shares of BB&T for each share they own. BB&T shareholders will own about 57 percent and SunTrust shareholders will own the rest. SunTrust shareholders will receive a 5 percent increase in their dividend once the deal is complete.

Shares of SunTrust jumped 9.8 percent before the market open, while BB&T's stock rose 5.5 percent.

In the Baltimore metro area, BB&T has 69 branches with $5.47 billion in deposits for a market share of 7.5 percent, according to the FDIC. SunTrust has 39 branches and $2.87 billion in deposits for just under 4 percent market share.

Bank of America is the market leader with $21.3 billion in deposits and a nearly 30 percent market share.

While the merging companies did not disclose what would happen with overlapping branches, usually nearby offices are combined. BB&T and SunTrust said they expect to acheive “cost synergies” — savings — of $1.6 billion by 2022.

The deal still must be approved by federal banking regulators and shareholders but is expected to close before the end of the year.

The Baltimore Sun staff contributed to this report.

This story will be updated.