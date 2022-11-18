Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price lays off 2% of global workforce

Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price is laying off 2% of its global workforce, saying it needs to cut expenses amid challenging market conditions.

The global investment group said it is eliminating some roles and reducing third-party spending as a way to continue to invest in future growth. The company did not say how many jobs are being eliminated in Baltimore or Owings Mills, where it also has operations.

“This has been an exceedingly challenging year for asset managers, including T. Rowe Price, and the challenges we have faced are likely to intensify,” a company spokesperson said in an email Thursday.

The company employed 7,529 people as of Dec. 31, a nearly 2% decline from the previous year. It has business operations in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and London, with other global locations in Sydney, Hong Kong, Singapore, Tokyo and Luxembourg.

T. Rowe offered “generous” transition assistance packages to laid-off workers as well as outplacement support, the company said.

The firm is building a new headquarters in Harbor Point, where two seven-story buildings are expected to open in 2024 and house 2,500 people.