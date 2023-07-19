Barnes & Noble re-opening, new stores planned at The Avenue at White Marsh

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Barnes & Noble will reopen its bookstore at The Avenue at White Marsh in a redesigned format on July 26, the bookseller announced Wednesday.

The remodeled store, near Old Navy in the Honeygo Boulevard center, will have a B&N Cafe along with a mix of books, toys and games. Like other recent Barnes & Noble openings, this location will have a new, smaller format.

The bookseller, an original tenant in the White Marsh center, said it has benefitted from growth in the market for physical books, driven in part by social media recommendations. Last year, the company opened more bookstores in one year than it had in the decade prior to 2019. It’s on track to open more than 30 new bookstores this year.

Barnes & Noble’s reopening is one of several changes and new tenants planned at The Avenue, anchored by an AMC movie theater and owned by Bethesda-based Federal Realty Investment Trust, according to the center’s website.

New restaurant The Local plans a grand opening next month across from Xfinity. New tenants coming next year include World Market, seller of artisan goods and home decor, J. Crew Factory, expected to open this spring, and Silver Diner, the 23rd location for the restaurant group.