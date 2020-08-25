Baltimore’s Inner Harbor Barnes and Noble to close Saturday

The Barnes and Noble bookstore at Baltimore’s Inner Harbor is set to close Saturday, as the company says the location is “extraordinarily expensive to run and to maintain.”
At the 601 E. Pratt St. location, a posted sign reads “We’re Closing on Aug. 29th,” thanking customers for supporting the book store for the past 21 years. The sign also tells visitors to go to locations in White Marsh and Pikesville in Baltimore County instead.
In a statement, spokesman Alex Ortolani said the company is shutting down the location because its “exceptionally large and architecturally beautiful” design “now make it extraordinarily expensive to both run and to maintain.”
“We have therefore made the decision to close the store to focus our resources on improving our other bookstores in the area and around the country, and to the investment in new stores,” Ortolani wrote.
The city has seen a number of businesses shut down since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic as people look to limit their outside exposure to the virus.