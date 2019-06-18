Use Code BALT69 for a $69 Ticket to One Day University on July 9
Business

Bank of America plans to help potential homebuyers in Baltimore with downpayments, closing costs

Meredith Cohn
Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun

Bank of America plans to offer some potential homebuyers in the Baltimore metro area up to $17,500 to pay up-front costs, which are often out-of-pocket and the biggest barrier to making a purchase.

The Down Payment Grant Program will offer the money as part of the bank’s $5 billion pledge to help more than 20,000 people buy a home. It is aimed at first-time homebuyers purchasing in government-designated low- to moderate-income areas.

Funds includes a grant of 3 percent of the home purchase price, up to $10,000, for a down payment. It also could include up to $7,500 for closing costs. Through the fall, the bank also is waiving the lender origination fee on some loans, such as VA or FHA-backed loans, up to $1,000.

There are restrictions, and more information can be found at bankofamerica.com/firsthome.

Bank of America also announced last week that it would contribute $100,000 to YouthWorks, Baltimore City’s summer jobs program, bringing its total contributions this year in Maryland to $720,000 to more than 30 nonprofit organizations.

meredith.cohn@baltsun.com

twitter.com/mercohn

Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
75°