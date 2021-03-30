Bank of America plans to move Baltimore offices from downtown to Harbor East

Bank of America plans to move its Baltimore offices from downtown to the Legg Mason Tower in Harbor East.
The bank signed a lease for the 10th and 11th floors of the 24-story skyscraper at 100 International Drive, Harbor East Management Group said Tuesday.
Construction on the new office space will start later this year. The move will consolidate bank employees who now work at 100 S. Charles St. and employees of bank subsidiary Merrill, who work at 100 E. Pratt St. Workers will start to relocate in the first few months of next year.
The green glass tower that anchors Harbor East will be renamed for Franklin Templeton, the California-based mutual fund giant that acquired the 121-year-old Legg Mason for $4.5 billion in July.
Besides Franklin Templeton, other building tenants include Medifast, OneMain Financial, Johns Hopkins Carey Business School and law firm Hogan Lovells, which has renewed its lease for 10 years. Retailers J.Crew and Under Armour Brand House occupy street level space.
The tower sits east of the Inner Harbor near the Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore and apartments at 200 International Drive.
Janet Currie, Bank of America’s president for Greater Maryland, said the move keeps the bank’s offices in “the heart of downtown Baltimore City.”
“Having our Bank of America and Merrill teammates together in this outstanding location will allow our employees to better collaborate and continue to meet the financial needs of our clients, while also creating a more dynamic environment for our teammates,” Currie said.
Employees, now working remotely, are expected to return to their offices in phases, depending on employees’ roles and local health guidelines concerning the coronavirus pandemic, the bank said.
The bank employs more than 1,900 people in a market area that includes the Baltimore region and part of the Eastern Shore. It will keep its bank branch at 100 Charles St. open after the move.