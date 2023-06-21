The former Baltimore Sun building in Baltimore Peninsula will be razed this summer

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The former Baltimore Sun Media building in the emerging Baltimore Peninsula project in South Baltimore is slated for demolition starting this summer as developers consider other uses for the land.

The building, the news organization’s former printing plant, newsroom and business offices, has been vacant since the end of the year when the lease expired. The newspaper relocated its headquarters back to downtown Baltimore earlier this year to 200 St. Paul Place. The Sun had moved the printing of its newspapers to a Wilmington, Delaware,

printing plant in January 2022.

“We’re excited to continue Baltimore Peninsula’s transformation into a vibrant community that welcomes and benefits all of Baltimore,” a spokesperson for the development said in an email Tuesday. “The site for the former Baltimore Sun building will play a vital role in that transformation.”

The building demolition will be completed later this year, the spokesperson said.

The cavernous building at the former Sun Park had been purchased by Under Armour founder Kevin Plank’s Sagamore Development from The Sun’s former parent company in 2014. In recent years, the building sat amid a construction site as what was known as the Port Covington mixed-use project began to take shape.

The first phase of the 235-acre project south of Interstate 95, now called Baltimore Peninsula, is made made up of two apartment buildings, now 15% and 10% leased, the Roost hotel, an office building that will be half-filled by CFG Bank and another where 125-year-old design firm H. Chambers Co. moved with 30 workers.

During a media tour of the site in April, MaryAnne Gilmartin, one of the developers and founder and CEO of New York-based MAG Partners, said the more than 256,000 square foot former Sun building likely would be razed but offered no definitive timeframe. Previously, Gilmartin had said the building was being shown to potential tenants.

The Baltimore Sun had opened Sun Park in 1992 as a state-of-the-art printing plant. It relocated its newsroom and business offices there in 2018, leaving its longtime home at 501 N. Calvert St.