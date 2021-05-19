Baltimore Ravens announce sports betting partnership with BetMGM

BetMGM has a partnership with the Washington Nationals baseball team, but it’s unclear whether the Ravens partnership would be similar. The Nationals’ sports betting license allows it, in collaboration with BetMGM, to offer a year-round, “brick-and-mortar” sportsbook, which may be open this summer outside the center field gate at Nationals Park. It won’t be accessible inside the stadium, but fans will be able to wager via an app from concourses or seats.