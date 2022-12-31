Yes, your property tax bill is going up. One economist says it’s not so bad.

Thousands of Baltimore area homeowners opened their mail recently to find a distressing notice: their property tax bills are going to rise — and they’re likely to keep going up in the next few years.

No, the tax rate didn’t change. But after a red hot housing market during the pandemic, the assessed values of homes are catching up. The government uses assessed values to calculate property taxes. Almost everyone’s home in the Baltimore area is worth more now — a lot more — and the tax man knows it.

That might be unwelcome news to some, but not to Stephen Walters, a retired economics professor at Loyola University. He believes an increase in property taxes now is a small price to pay when thinking about the future of the region, especially because property values in other parts of the country are rising faster.

“The way most people start to build wealth is through homeownership … so property values are really important if you’re concerned about wealth creation. If you’re concerned about climbing the economic ladder, that’s the way most people start to do it,” Walters said. “Even the greater metro [Baltimore area] has been lagging other metros lately. And that’s a concern.”

The State Department of Assessments and Taxation released data this week on its most recent round of reassessments. Every year, the agency reviews a third of all properties in Maryland and calculates their value based on a variety of factors, including recent home sales, neighborhood desirability, the size of homes, and more.

Homes in Baltimore, for instance, are worth on average 24.3% more now than they were three years ago (the last time they were assessed) according to the agency. Every county in metropolitan Baltimore — Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Harford, Howard and Queen Anne’s — saw total assessed values climb between about 15 to 25%.

Those assessments will result in higher property tax bills that will be phased in over multiple years, but Walters said the assessments would’ve been higher if the area had kept pace with other urban and suburban areas.

Walters pointed to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index, which tracks home sales in 20 major metropolitan areas (Baltimore is not included). Over the past three years, home prices rose by about 40%.

It’s not a perfect apples-to-apples comparison, Walters said, but it shows that metro Baltimore’s housing market lags behind its peers.

“Home appreciation on par with what people are enjoying elsewhere is the lifeblood of wealth creation for the working class and for people of modest means,” Walter said. “How your home equity is enhanced is the first major way you start to climb the economic ladder and build wealth and someday afford retirement.”

While the Baltimore area might seem more affordable than other metropolitan areas, Walters said it’s important to look at the long term.

“Yeah, it’s cheaper to buy in, but at whatever price you buy in, your equity will grow more slowly and your wealth will rise more slowly here than it will elsewhere,” Walters said. “So no, it’s not a good thing.”