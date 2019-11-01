Three Price Rite Marketplace grocers in the Baltimore area will unveil a new store concept Friday that includes a brighter appearance, more private label and organic products, and a new section highlighting special deals.
The discount grocer, a brand of New Jersey-based cooperative Wakefern Food Corp., launched a rebranding initiative last year in Pennsylvania and Connecticut.
It is rebranding all its Maryland stores, including locations in Mount Clare Junction in Pigtown, on Security Boulevard in Woodlawn and in Rosedale Plaza in Rosedale. Other Maryland stores are in Hyattsville and District Heights.
Stores are being redesigned with a market-style produce department for fruit, vegetables and organic produce, a new “Drop Zone,” stocked with discounted items and private label items.
Price Rite’s upgrades are coming at a time when competition has come increasingly to the Baltimore area from discount, no-frills grocers such as Aldi, Save-A-Lot and German discounter LIdl.
Price Rite opened its first store in 1995 and now operates more than 60 locations in nine states, including Maryland.