The city wants to sell a 20-story tower in downtown Baltimore for an office-to-residential conversion

The city of Baltimore is considering whether to sell a 20-story office building downtown after a report said it could fetch $10 million if pitched as an office-to-residential conversion.

Located at the intersection of Redwood and Light streets, the tower was built in 1924 and currently houses several city agencies.

Converting office buildings into apartment towers is a common strategy in downtown Baltimore, which has long struggled with vacancies in its office towers. The coronavirus pandemic accelerated trends in hybrid and remote work, and cities across the country are now grappling with plunging valuations for office space.

This summer, a 30-story office tower in downtown Baltimore sold for $24 million, less than half the $66 million it sold for in 2015.

Office conversions can be expensive, but some cities see this moment as an opportunity to transform their downtowns into residential neighborhoods with a mixture of retail, apartments and office space.

If the city of Baltimore holds onto the tower at 7 E. Redwood St., it could face significant renovation costs, according to the Baltimore Development Corp. The building needs about $18 million in capital investments in the coming years, including $3 million to modernize its elevators and $6.6 million to replace some electrical systems.

A City Council committee gave preliminary approval to sell the building in August. The Board of Estimates is expected to discuss the proposal at its meeting Wednesday.

According to the comptroller’s office, about 90% of the office space is currently used by 10 city agencies that pay the city about $2.6 million annually. The Department of Human Resources is the biggest tenant, occupying roughly a quarter of the building.

The real estate firm Lipman Frizzell & Mitchell prepared an appraisal report last month for the Baltimore Development Corp. That report found that the amount of office space in Baltimore’s Central Business District has declined about 10% over the past decade while the number of residential units has nearly doubled to 8,075.

The report said 7 E. Redwood St. could sell for $10 million to a developer who wants to convert it into a residential building.

Pat Grace said he toured the building last year and offered the city an unsolicited bid. His firm, Fulton-based Trademark Investments, specializes in office-to-residential conversions and is currently converting the historic Fidelity Building on Charles Street into a 231-unit apartment complex.

Asking $10 million for the city-owned tower is “not outrageous” and would have been a bargain in prior years, Grace said, but he wouldn’t pay more than $5 million today.

“It would make a great candidate for conversion,” he said. “But I can’t go into a project hoping that we’re profitable.”

With relatively high interest rates and construction costs, Grace said his model works if he can pay between $25 to $50 per square foot. The East Redwood tower has 184,000 square feet of space, meaning an asking price of $10 million would work out to $54 per square foot.

Still, Grace said other developers might see more value in the building and noted that he’s been outbid before.

Patrick Lundberg, principal at Urban Design Group in Baltimore, said the building could be a “wonderful opportunity for a conversion” given its small floor plates. Many office buildings built in the latter half of the 20th century have large, open floors that are difficult to turn into apartments, Lundberg said, but older buildings can be the perfect size.

They also have another advantage, he said: historic tax credits. There are tax benefits available from the city, state and federal governments to preserve historic buildings, Lundberg said, and these can make projects profitable.

That’s especially important for conversions, which are more expensive than one might think, said Bryce Turner, president of BCT Design Group in Baltimore. His firm has worked on three office-to-residential conversions in the city, including Ten Light Street, a 1929 bank building that is now a 455-unit apartment complex, across the street from 7 E. Redwood.

Converting an office tower to a multifamily building can be 75% to 110% of the cost of building an entirely new building of the same size.

“Sometimes it’s just as expensive as building it from scratch,” he said.

There are plenty more office buildings in Baltimore that could be converted to residential, Turner said, but there’s a disconnect between buyers and sellers right now. Owners are refusing to sell towers at the lower prices needed to make conversions a worthwhile investment, he said.

Unless something changes, downtowns across the country are in trouble, Turner said.

Interest rates have risen dramatically over the past two years, meaning higher borrowing costs. Many landlords will need to refinance their loans in the coming years, he said, yet their revenue is declining as tenants leave.

“This is like watching a car wreck in slow motion,” Turner said. “The math doesn’t work anymore.”