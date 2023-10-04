Baltimore office cleaners are considering a strike for higher wages

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Members of the Service Employees International Union 32BJ march to 100 Light Street, a tower cleaned by some of its members. (Giacomo Bologna/Baltimore Sun)

A regional chapter of an office cleaners union — which includes about 500 employees in Baltimore — is preparing to strike this month if a deal regarding pay increases isn’t reached.

About 70 people gathered at McKeldin Plaza in downtown Baltimore late Wednesday afternoon for a rally and march around various office buildings. Workers demanded higher wages and chanted “huelga,” Spanish for “strike.”

Advertisement

“Nobody wants a strike. You don’t want a strike, I don’t want a strike, companies don’t want a strike,” said Jaime Contreras, vice president of Service Employees International Union 32BJ. “But these companies should know … our members are ready to go on strike if that’s what it means to get a fair contract.”

Wednesday’s rally was one of multiple public demonstrations by the union in Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C., as 9,100 workers seek to put pressure on the commercial landlords who employ them. Their contract expires Oct. 15. The building owners are represented by the Washington Service Contractors Association and its lead negotiator, Peter Chatilovicz.

Advertisement

In an interview with The Baltimore Sun, Chatilovicz called the union members “hardworking employees who are certainly not on the top of the income ladder.” He said the landlords are expected to give workers some amount of wage increase, but the exact amount is still being negotiated.

The current contract was ratified in 2019, prior to the coronavirus pandemic. The pandemic accelerated changes in hybrid and remote work, and commercial buildings across the country are now struggling with higher levels of vacant and unused office space. These trends mean less demand for cleaning services, Chatilovicz said, and an increasing financial strain on building owners.

“The uncertainty from our side is very scary,” he said. “We’re going to try to be as fair as we can be.”

According to a news release from SEIU 32BJ, Baltimore office cleaners earn $16.50 an hour and benefits include paid vacation, holidays and sick leave, plus health insurance for full-time employees.

As part of its rally, the union marched to 100 Light Street, a building cleaned by its members and the tallest tower in Baltimore. The building is owned by Corporate Office Properties Trust, a Columbia-based real estate firm. CEO Stephen Budorick was paid $5.5 million in 2022, according to the company’s financial disclosures, a sum that the union pointed to in its news release.

The Evening Sun Daily Get your evening news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Speaking at the rally in Spanish, Paolo Mateo said she is an office cleaner in Baltimore and a single mother with two teenage children, one of whom has cerebral palsy. Mateo said she can’t afford rent, food and other expenses on her current salary. She said building owners treated workers as if they were disposable during the pandemic while she and her colleagues made sure their offices were clean and safe.

Contreras, the vice president, said building owners were scared of the workers’ collective power.

“You [the workers] are the ones that make them rich,” he said.

Advertisement

Joining the rally were City Councilman Zeke Cohen and Council President Nick Mosby, both Democrats. Cohen is seeking to topple Mosby in the May 2024 Democratic primary for City Council president.

“I was here four years ago, and I was here eight years ago,” Mosby said, referring to past contract negotiations. “I stand with you today, and I’ll stand with you tomorrow. Your work is essential.”

Cohen pledged to be on the picket line if the union decided to strike.

“I am pro-business, and because I’m pro-business, I’m pro-worker,” Cohen said. “That means decent living wages where people can take care of a family.”