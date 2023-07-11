Hotel workers at Baltimore Marriott Waterfront get raises through newly ratified contract

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Hotel workers at Baltimore Marriott Waterfront in Harbor East will get their first raises in more than two years and improved workplace rights under a newly ratified contract, the workers’ union announced Tuesday.

The contract ends a labor dispute that started more than a year and a half ago.

Under the collective bargaining agreement, the first full union contract since the food and beverage workers organized at the hotel in 2019, non-tipped workers get immediate hourly wage increases that range from $1.56 to $2.76, the union, Unite Here Local 7, said Tuesday.

Guaranteed raises over the life of the contract will result in an average increase of 27% for non-tipped classifications, the union said. The contract also increases banquet servers’ share of the customer service charge.

Peggy Smith, a member of the bargaining committee who has worked at the hotel for more than a decade, said workers “stuck together and stood up for what we knew we deserved.”

Marriott officials had not responded to a request for comment as of Tuesday afternoon.

The contract is the latest event in a series of recent union campaigns in the city’s hospitality sector aimed at improving wages and working conditions.

“The city has invested heavily in helping hospitality companies thrive, but too often Baltimore hospitality workers have been left behind,” said Tracy Lingo, president of Unite Here Local 7, in an announcement Tuesday.

In April, unionized workers at Horseshoe Casino Baltimore reached an agreement with Caesars Entertainment on a three-year labor contract that offered long-sought raises. Those workers had been bargaining with the casino owner since a contract expired in October, seeking raises in line with others in the gaming and hospitality industry.

Lingo said the Marriott contract helps to set a new standard for hotel workers across the city.

Unite Here Local 7 represents about 140 of Marriott’s food and beverage employees who had been working under a contract extension signed in February 2022 and who have been bargaining with Marriott since then, Lingo has said. Those workers had not had raises in more than two years, she said.

The union represents more than 1,800 hospitality workers in Baltimore and throughout Maryland, including food and beverage workers at the Baltimore Convention Center, Camden Yards and M&T Bank Stadium, where recently organized concessions workers will begin bargaining this month.