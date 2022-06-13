Housing inventory increases in Baltimore metro area for the first time in since 2019

The price of a home continues to rise in the Baltimore metro area, but for the first time in about three years, the amount of homes for sale has also increased.

According to data from Bright MLS, home inventory is up slightly compared to a year ago — 2.5% — the first year-over-year increase since June 2019. The inventory bump is not caused by a surge of newly built homes, but rather by people dropping out of the housing market and buying fewer homes as interest rates rise.

“I think we’ll start to see buyer pullback in places like Baltimore,” said Lisa Sturtevant, a consulting economist for Bright MLS.

First-time homebuyers are especially sensitive to interest rate hikes, she said. People have been saving money for homes, but even a slight increase in the interest rate can price someone out of the market.

“The numbers just don’t work anymore,” Sturtevant said.

New pending sales in the Baltimore metro area decreased by 1.4% from April to May, the biggest drop among the mid-Atlantic region. There were also about 90,000 showings in May, which is down 11.5% from April but still more than before the pandemic.

Even as fewer homes are being sold, the median sales of homes in the Baltimore area is still increasing, hitting $375,000 in Maya 10% increase over last year.

Sturtevant pointed out that home sales can be a lagging indicator — sometimes running a month behind the current market — and she expects home prices will keep rising but not as fast as they had been during the pandemic.

Even if fewer people are buying, the Baltimore area is still under tremendous pressure for more housing. There is less than a month’s worth of housing inventory for sale, and the median home spends just six days on the market before selling. Prior to the pandemic, a median home in the area was staying on the market for 40 days.