Baltimore will become headquarters of newly formed Constellation energy company after Exelon split

After the split, about 1,134 people, most of them Constellation workers, will be employed at the Exelon building in Harbor Point that opened in 2016. The 23-story building, which also contains apartments, stores and parking, is set to be sold for $246 million at the beginning of the year to Armada Hoffler Properties, the general contractor for the Harbor Point development. Beatty Development, the Harbor Point developer, will retain a 10% stake in the property.