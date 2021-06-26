Baltimore convention business begins recovery but will likley lag leisure travel

Last year’s cancellations and postponements cost the Hilton what otherwise would have been a strong year of group and meetings business. But the bulk of events were re-booked for future dates, and planners have become more comfortable as vaccines rolled out and restrictions were lifted, Brown said. The earliest of those events have been booked for the last three months of this year and into the first quarter of 2022. The Pratt Street hotel has returned to about 30% of pre-pandemic staffing.