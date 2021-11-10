Baltimore investor Bill Miller donates $50 million to the Santa Fe Institute

Baltimore investor Bill Miller, known for his 15-year streak managing a Legg Mason fund that consistently beat Standard & Poor’s 500 stock index, will donate $50 million to the Santa Fe Institute.
Miller’s gift marks the largest single donation in the history of the nonprofit theoretical research institute in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The institute is considered a pioneer in studying the science of complex systems, such as the nervous system, the Internet, ecosystems, economies, cities and civilizations.
Miller, who managed the fund at Baltimore-based Legg Mason from 1991 to 2005 and spent 35 years at the investment firm, is the founder of investment firm Miller Value Partners.
Miller credits his three decades of involvement with the institute for inspiring four key decisions during his investment career that significantly contributed to his fortune. Those include buying tech stocks, including Dell and Apple, in 1995 when the stocks were perceived as unpredictable; buying Google shares for $85 each on their initial public offering, being an early investor in Amazon and buying Bitcoin when it was trading at $200 each.
He joined the institute’s board in 1995 and has served as board chair and vice chair. He called his affiliation with the institute among the most rewarding of his life, both personally and professionally.
“SFI scientists have been and remain at the forefront of the most exciting and important scientific problems and challenges we face,” Miller said in an announcement Tuesday.
Miller’s donation, believed to be the largest ever dedicated to supporting the science of complex systems, will help researchers explore ideas such as the future of the planet and issues concerning climate, democracy and rationality, Krakauer said. The institute plans to expand its research community and expand its facilities and attract more scientists in the future to conduct complex systems science.
“This gift comes at a moment when the world needs radically new ideas and quantitative frameworks to engage with the growing connectivity and complexity of life and the accelerating pace of change in both technology and society,” said David Krakauer, president of the institute, in a statement Tuesday.
The institute’s research since 1984 has been used in applications such as sustaining cities and ecosystems, preventing pandemics and predicting bubbles and crashes in financial markets.