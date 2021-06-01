Baltimore’s Arnold Packaging firm to leave city for Tradepoint Atlantic

A Baltimore-based packaging firm is leaving the city for the first time in its 88-year history for Tradepoint Atlantic, the 3,300-acre logistics center in Baltimore County.
Arnold Packaging will lease a nearly 92,000 square-foot facility at Sparrows Point, a 21,000-square-foot increase over the company’s current corporate footprint, the company said in a Tuesday news release. It plans to vacate its current location at the base of the Bromo Seltzer Tower by January.
It will sign a 15-year lease for the new facility.
The new space, outfitted with a manufacturing and distribution plant as well as offices, will allow the firm to reach new clients and support growing consumer demand, company president Mick Arnold said in a statement.
“In a single day’s drive, we can reach 33% of the U.S. population, which is just one reason [Tradepoint Atlantic] has emerged as the premier industrial park in the country,” Arnold said. “We will now be a leading productivity solutions provider at a park that has global companies like BMW, Amazon, Volkswagen, McCormick, and Under Armour as our neighbors, opening the door to any number of new collaborations.”
The property will undergo about $1.5 million in enhancements, $475,000 of which will be covered by Tradepoint.
Tradepoint Atlantic is situated on a peninsula in southeastern Baltimore County that was once home to the massive former Bethelem Steel mill that closed in 2012. Tradepoint has built 8 million square feet of facilities for distribution, warehousing and industrial needs, and is planning for an additional 7 million to 8 million square feet of development.
More than 20 companies are tenants at Tradepoint, including Home Depot and FedEx.
Arnold Packaging will share some of its space with Tegeler Construction & Supply, a Baltimore building materials supplier.
In a statement, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. said the company’s move signifies the latest chapter of Tradepoint Atlantic’s “transformative resurgence.”
“For generations, Arnold Packaging has been a family-owned business and a regional leader in their field and we are so grateful for their continued investment in our region,” he said.