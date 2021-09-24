After 20 years in Fell’s Point, aMuse Toys is closing its doors as owner makes bid for city council

After two decades of selling toys and creating community in Fell’s Point for families and caregivers, aMuse Toys, one of the last specialty toy stores in Baltimore, is closing its doors.
The trove of puzzles, puppets and games announced today that it will permanently close Sept. 30 as one of its owners, Claudia Towles, who owns the store with her husband Tom, makes a bid for Baltimore City Council.
“It’s one of the hardest decisions I’ve made in my life. aMuse is a special place,” Towles said.
Towles said the pandemic has been a challenge for the store, making finances and daily operations difficult.
“We are dealing with an unprecedented labor shortage, at least in my lifetime and I’ve been a retailer for half of my life basically, and I’ve never experienced this,” Towles said.
Added to this is what Towles described as a “broken supply chain” that has been an immense hurdle for her business.
Nationwide delays on getting products from producers into the hands of customers have left small businesses like aMuse Toys, which often rely on being able to provide specialized and speedy orders to customers, suffering.
The National Federation of Independent Business reported earlier this month that half of small businesses in the U.S. are suffering significant financial damage because of supply chain issues.
Those financial difficulties were compounded by Towles’ frustration with how little support she felt small businesses received from Baltimore City government.
“The apathy that we have from City leadership that is chronic and normalized gives way to very few opportunities to see us shifting in a way that facilitates our sustainability, our growth, the recruitment of other businesses to our area,” Towles said.
Her frustrations ultimately culminated in Towles’ decision to close aMuse Toys and run against incumbent Zeke Cohen for Baltimore City Council in the 2024 primary.
“All of this, the decision to close the store, to run for city council, is a reflection of my family and my unique connection to this very special place that we treasure and to the people that we love, the small business community that exists here that I want to ensure that I can support in an effective way moving forward,” Towles said.
While Towles and her husband considered selling the store, she said the difficulties in finding a buyer in the current financial climate made them decide to close it instead, a choice Towles said has been emotional.
Claudia and Tom Towles opened aMuse Toys in the early 2000s when they were young parents in Fell’s Point searching for a sense of community.
The couple mortgaged their home to open the shop, a choice which Towles described as “absolutely transformative.”
“I’ve seen families come through and now there are kids who aren’t kids anymore, they’re adults, that’s what 20 years will do,” Towles said.
Over the years, the store has been a go-to place for holiday presents, glittering new toys and unique gifts, but Towles said it’s also become a hub for parents, caregivers and Baltimore school staff looking for learning tools and advice about how to help children navigate the complexities of growing up.
“We like to say at aMuse that we celebrate childhood milestones but we also help meet childhood challenges and there are so many, like emotional, and social and mental health. All of that was crafted in that little space,” Towles said. “Those are my favorite memories, when something clicked for a parent or for a family member or for a caregiver... those are the memories that make this hard.”
Alex Rojas, Towles’ niece, grew up in the store, helping out with sidewalk sales as a kid, taking her first job in the store as a teenager and continuing to work on the store’s social media team to this day. For Rojas, the closure of aMuse is a goodbye to the store that defined her childhood.
“It is definitely sad. It’s kind of like the end of an era,” Rojas said.