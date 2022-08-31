Amazon plans to close 2 Baltimore area facilities, lay off 353 workers

Amazon intends to close two Baltimore-area delivery facilities and lay off 353 employees, according to a filing with state regulators, though the online retailer said all will be offered jobs nearby.

The company notified the Maryland Department of Labor on Friday that it would be closing a facility in Baltimore County and one in Anne Arundel County effective Oct. 25.

Advertisement

“We regularly look at how we can improve the experience for our employees, partners, drivers, and customers, and that includes upgrading our facilities,” Amazon spokesperson Alisa Carroll said in a statement. “As part of that effort, we’ll be closing our delivery stations in Hanover and Essex and offering all employees the opportunity to transfer to several different delivery stations close by. These facilities provide upgraded amenities including onsite parking and breakrooms with Canteen vending.”

Amazon intends to eliminate 190 jobs at a facility at 7458 New Ridge Road in Hanover and 163 jobs at a facility at 8411 Kelson Drive in Essex. Both facilities are slated to be closed, according to the filing.

Advertisement

[ Former Ravens player gives ex-convicts a second chance with Amazon delivery ]

According to records from the State Department of Assessments and Taxation, Amazon paid more than $90 million for the 154,000-square-foot Hanover warehouse in March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic forced major closures of public spaces and created a boom in online retail. The Essex warehouse, which is owned by a different entity, is even larger, comprising more than 270,000 square feet and covering more than 20 acres.

Amazon used the Hanover facility to load delivery vans.

The company still employs thousands across a number of other facilities in Maryland.