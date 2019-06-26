Amazon will hire more than 100 workers in North East

Amazon plans to hire 100 workers at its distribution center in North East, the online retail giant said Wednesday.

Employees are needed to pick, pack and ship customer orders. Hiring will take place through July 5.

Wages start at $15 an hour, with night shifts available for up to $16.15 an hour. The retailer raised its minimum wage for all full-time, parrt-time and seasonal employees to $15 an hour in November.

Amazon employs more than 5,500 people in the Baltimore region. Besides the North East warehouse in Cecil County, the company operates fulfillment centers on Broening Highway in Baltimore and at Tradepoint Atlantic in Sparrows Point in eastern Baltimore County as well as a sorting center and a Prime Now hub.

To apply, prospective employees can go to amazondelivers.jobs and filter for North East, Maryland.

