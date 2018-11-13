Business

Allegiant Air to add flights between BWI and Sarasota, the Orioles spring training home

If you’re looking to watch the Baltimore Orioles in spring training next year, Allegiant Air wants to get you there.

The low-cost airline plans to add a twice weekly flight from BWI Marshall Airport to Sarasota, Fla., the O’s spring training home, starting Feb. 22.

The new flights were announced Tuesday by the Las Vegas-based airline and Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

“Allegiant will offer our customers ultra-low-cost flights to Sarasota’s beautiful white sand beaches and renowned cultural attractions,” BWI Executive Director Ricky Smith said in a statement. “Local baseball fans will celebrate quick, easy flights to the spring training home of our Baltimore Orioles.”

Allegiant’s Airbus A320 will fly in and out of Sarasota/Bradenton International Airport.

The airline is a tiny carrier out BWI, carrying about 98,000 travelers in and out of the busy airport in 2017.

