Hedge fund Alden’s bid to buy Tribune Publishing, including The Baltimore Sun, approved by shareholders

Tribune Publishing said its shareholders voted Friday to approve hedge fund Alden Global Capital’s $633 million purchase of the Chicago-based newspaper chain that owns The Baltimore Sun.
The deal, which is expected to close by June 30, will take Tribune Publishing private and add The Sun, the Chicago Tribune and other major dailies to the Alden portfolio, making the New York-based hedge fund the second-largest U.S. newspaper owner behind Gannett.
The vote ends an upstart bid by Maryland hotel executive Stewart Bainum Jr. to acquire the Tribune Publishing and sell its various newspapers to local investors. Bainum initially had a deal to acquire The Baltimore Sun and its affiliates from Alden as it acquired Tribune Publishing, but that deal foundered on details of a shared services agreement and Bainum instead attempted to buy all of Tribune Publishing.
In a statement, Bainum said he remains focused on doing what he can for journalism in Baltimore and Maryland.
“While our effort to acquire the Tribune and its local newspapers has fallen short, the journey reaffirmed my belief that a better model for local news is both possible and necessary,” Bainum said in a statement provided by KO Public Affairs.
“Today, my focus remains where it began: in the city of Baltimore and my home state of Maryland. I am busy evaluating various options, all in the pursuit of creating locally-supported, not-for-profit newsrooms that place stakeholders above shareholders and journalistic integrity above all.
“Baltimore has a proud tradition of impactful journalism that resonates within its borders and far beyond, and I am excited to be working with those who are committed to writing its next chapter,” he continued. “In the days ahead, I expect to make an announcement that might just make some news on its own.”
Baltimore Sun Media includes the Capital Gazette newspapers in Annapolis, The Carroll County Times in Westminster and a number of community newspapers.
The approval of Alden’s bid for Tribune Publishing hinged on California biotech billionaire and Los Angeles Times owner Patrick Soon-Shiong, who owns 23.7% of Tribune Publishing’s 36.9 million outstanding shares. Soon-Shiong announced he abstained in the vote.
Soon-Shiong stands to collect about $150 million from the sale of his 8.7 million shares.
“Dr. Soon-Shiong abstained from voting,” said Hillary Manning, a spokeswoman for Soon-Shiong. “For the past several years, Tribune Publishing has been a passive investment, as he has remained focused on the leadership roles he holds across his companies. When he made the investment in 2016, he hoped it would be a pathway to local newspaper ownership in Southern California.
“In 2018, he and his family were proud to acquire the Los Angeles Times and San Diego Union-Tribune from Tribune Publishing, creating the California Times. Their focus is and will be on the continued rebuilding and revitalization of The Times and Union-Tribune.”
In addition to The Baltimore Sun and the Chicago Tribune, Tribune Publishing owns the Hartford (Connecticut) Courant; the Orlando (Florida) Sentinel; the South Florida Sun Sentinel; the New York Daily News; The Morning Call in Allentown, Pennsylvania; the Daily Press in Newport News, Virginia; and The Virginian-Pilot in Norfolk, Virginia.
Those newspapers now will be controlled by Alden, a hedge fund with a history of deep cost-cutting at its other newspaper properties. Other Alden newspaper properties include the Denver Post, Mercury News, Orange County Register and Boston Herald.
The Baltimore Sun Guild, which represents newsroom and other employees at the newspaper, issued a statement expressing disappointment in the vote’s outcome.
“We aren’t giving up hope for a future with a brighter Sun,” read the statement signed by reporters Liz Bowie, Scott Dance and Lillian Reed. “We continue to support Stewart Bainum in his efforts to invest in local journalism. And we ask those who have joined us in our Save Our Sun campaign to support us. No matter who signs our paychecks, we will continue to serve our readers and produce quality journalism.”
This article will be updated.