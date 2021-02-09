Baltimore-based Agora Financial to pay more than $2M to settle FTC charges for tricking seniors into buying products

A Baltimore-based company will pay more than $2 million to repay customers to settle charges by the Federal Trade Commission for tricking seniors into buying products that falsely promised a cure for Type 2 diabetes or help with a government-affiliated check program.
The agency said in a news release Monday that Agora Financial LLC and many of its affiliates agreed to the payment after the commission said they schemed seniors into buying pamphlets, newsletters and other publications. The payment will be used to provide refunds to defrauded consumers.
Agora Financial and its affiliates are also barred from making other false and unsupported claims, the FTC said about the settlement. The commission approved the proposed settlement unanimously.
“These defendants preyed primarily on older consumers with false or unsubstantiated claims about curing diabetes and free money from the government,” Daniel Kaufman, Bureau of Consumer Protection acting director, said in a news release. “The FTC has a long history of taking legal action against deceptive claims such as these, and companies that fail to substantiate their scientific and financial representations can expect to face the consequences.”
The commission said Agora and some of its affiliates targeted consumers nationwide in publications like “The Doctor’s Guide to Reversing Diabetes in 28 Days (The Doctor’s Guide),” which touted a scientifically proven way to permanently cure Type 2 diabetes in 28 days without any changes in diet or exercise.
According to the October 2019 FTC complaint, the businesses touted a “100% success rate” and said that “mainstream” treatments are ineffective and in some cases, may even make consumers’ diabetes worse.
The FTC said Agora and another group also marketed other publications, including a book, “Congress’ Secret $1.17 Trillion Giveaway,” that falsely promised to show readers how to claim hundreds of thousands of dollars to which they are entitled in “Congressional Checks” or “Republican Checks.”
After purchasing the products, consumers learned the publications were an investment strategy focused on dividend-paying stocks, requiring consumers to risk thousands of dollars to obtain the promised amounts.