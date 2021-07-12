Hanover-based Aerotek splits into three operating companies

Hanover staffing services firm Aerotek has realigned its three specialty business units into independent operating companies, forming Aerotek, existing brand Aston Carter and a new company, Actalent.
All three will continue to be operating companies of Hanover-based Allegis Group, a $13.6 billion global staffing firm founded in 1983 by Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti and his cousin Jim Davis.
“The decision to move our specialized business units to separate companies was an important next step in Aerotek’s business evolution,” said Andy Hilger, Allegis Group’s president, in Monday’s announcement.
Hilger said businesses are seeking new ways to attract highly-skilled talent in a fast-paced job market that’s experiencing vast technological change. Each company will focus on one of three niche areas of job placement, including industrial, professional, and engineering and sciences.
Aerotek, led by its president, Tom Kelly, will continue to focus on placing light industrial and skilled trades job seekers in the manufacturing, logistics, construction and aviation industries. The firm operates 250 offices and works with 13,000 employers and more than 200,000 light industrial and skilled trades contract employees each year.
Aston Carter, a staffing firm acquired by Allegis in 2011 that had been a division of Aerotek, will be headed by Stuart Ferguson, its president, and focus on job placement in professional areas. Those specialties include accounting and finance, governance, risk and compliance, operations and customer support. The firm runs more than 200 offices on four continents.
The newly formed company, Actalent, will combine the engineering and sciences divisions of Aerotek and EASi, an engineering and sciences services company acquired by Allegis Group in 2005. Chad Koele will serve as Actalent’s president.
Actalent’s expertise includes product and manufacturing engineering, environmental, architecture and civil engineering; power and utilities; construction management; systems and software; laboratory sciences; healthcare and clinical research.