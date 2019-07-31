Payroll and human resources company ADP to close Owings Mills office

ADP Inc., a company that provides payroll and other human resources software, will close its Baltimore County office in September, affecting 123 employees, according to a filing on the Maryland Department of Labor’s website.
The company, which is headquartered in New Jersey, has been in the office on Red Run Boulevard in Owings Mills since 1998.
ADP, which stands for Automatic Data Processing, ranked 239th on the Fortune 500 list for 2018. It brought in $13 billion in revenue during that fiscal year, and had 57,000 employees.